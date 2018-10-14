Massive Potential – Leeds United Star Lauded By National Team Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill has dubbed Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell a player with "massive potential" and vowed to work to develop him.



Peacock-Farrell made his competitive Northern Ireland bow during the last international break, resisting overtures from coaches with the England set-up to commit his future to the Green and White Army.











The goalkeeper, who is the number 1 at Elland Road, conceded a free-kick inside the penalty area after picking up a backpass in Northern Ireland's 1-0 loss against Austria on Friday.



Peacock-Farrell was also involved in an error which let Bosnia score in their 2-1 win over Northern Ireland in September.





But ahead of Northern Ireland's UEFA Nations League clash, again against Bosnia, on Monday, O'Neill has backed the Leeds man and insists he is on a learning curve.



"Bailey is a goalkeeper with massive potential", O'Neill was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"I've seen very experienced goalkeepers do the same in a game. It's a big learning curve for Bailey.



"He's still young enough to play in the U21s but he's handled himself very well.



"We have to play him, we have to develop him and that's what we'll do. I attach no blame to him really for anything to date.



"We're very lucky to have a goalkeeper of that quality we can develop for the future."



Peacock-Farrell has so far successfully seen off a challenge from Jamal Blackman, on loan from Chelsea, at Leeds.

