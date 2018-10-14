Napoli President Won’t Go Above €30m For Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is unwilling to meet Genoa's asking price for Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Krzysztof Piatek, despite maintaining an interest in the Poland international.



Genoa only signed Piatek in the summer transfer window for a fee of €4m and he has been in fine form, taking Serie A by storm by scoring nine goals in seven games.











While Genoa are opposed to selling Piatek in January, they are already thinking of a big profit when the time does come to cash in on the 23-year-old.



It is claimed Genoa's president Enrico Preziosi wants between €40m and €50m to sell Piatek.





But according to Italian daily Il Roma, while Napoli are keen on Piatek, president De Laurentiis is not willing to go above €30m.



Genoa have Piatek under contract until the summer of 2022.



He scored four goals on his first Coppa Italia outing for Genoa, in a 4-0 win over Lecce.



The Pole has significant interest from the Premier League, where Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is keen and Liverpool and Tottenham remain potential destinations.



Piatek's fine form has seen him capped by Poland at international level, with one goal in his two caps so far.

