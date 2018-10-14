So Many Away Fans – Leeds United Star On Realising Size of Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich says that when he saw how many fans the Whites took to an away game then he realised the size of the club.



The Yorkshire giants signed Klich from Dutch top flight side FC Twente in the summer of 2017, locking him down on a three-year contract.











His debut for Leeds came in the EFL Cup against League Two outfit Port Vale.



Leeds' first league game of the campaign came away at Bolton and, though Klich was an unused substitute, the experience was enough to hammer the size of the club home to him.





"When I came here, the first time. Maybe Bolton away, a lot of fans", Klich told LUTV, when asked when he realised the size of Leeds.



"Then I saw the club is massive."



Klich has got his career at Leeds back on track this season, winning the favour of head coach Marcelo Bielsa.



The midfielder, whose form has seen him earn a recall to the Poland national team, has scored four goals in 12 Championship games for the Whites this term.

