Tottenham Held Off Offer For Teenage Defender, Aware of Difficulties In Transfer Chase

Tottenham Hotspur are aware they face a tough task winning the race for Ajax and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, given the fierce competition for his services.



Boss Mauricio Pochettino is a firm fan of De Ligt and the club have been dreaming of a partnership between the 19-year-old and Davinson Sanchez at the heart of defence for years to come.











But De Ligt's progression has not gone unnoticed and Barcelona, Manchester City and Manchester United are all keeping close tabs on the situation.



According to Football London, Spurs stepped back from making an offer to Ajax for De Ligt in the summer, aware that the player is wanted elsewhere.





Tottenham know they are unable to financially compete with Barcelona, Manchester City and Manchester United for De Ligt.



As such they are monitoring developments and it remains to be seen how they might proceed.



It is claimed Tottenham's best chance of landing De Ligt may be to point to the progress that Sanchez has made at the club since he joined from Ajax.



Tottenham have four former Ajax talents on the books, with Sanchez joined by Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen.

