Tottenham Hotspur Must Take Loss To Offload Out of Favour Winger

Tottenham Hotspur are going to have to accept a substantial loss on winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou to offload him, it has been claimed.



The north London giants splashed out in the order of £11m to sign Nkoudou from Marseille in the summer of 2016 and he was handed a five-year contract at White Hart Lane.











The wide-man has struggled to win over Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino and was sent on loan to Burnley for the second half of last season.



He was expected to leave in the summer transfer window, but despite several clubs showing an interest, stayed put.





Nkoudou remains out of favour and Tottenham want to offload him but, according to Football London, they will have to accept a loss if they want to shed his wages from the books.



The winger has not been included in Tottenham's Champions League squad, but he can play in the Premier League, if Pochettino selects him.



There is little sign of Pochettino handing him a chance however and the Argentine boss has made clear that at present he prefers other options.



Spurs will have to wait until January if they want to sell Nkoudou to a club in a major European league.

