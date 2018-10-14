Won’t Rule Out Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Man Utd – Former Liverpool Star On Title Race

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has dismissed suggestions that the Premier League title race is a battle between the Reds and Manchester City, arguing that Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and even Manchester United cannot be ruled out.



Liverpool and Manchester City are widely considered to be the leading contenders to win the title this term, but McAteer expects a close race with several teams involved.











Chelsea and Arsenal are in their first seasons under their respective new managers, Maurizio Sarri and Unai Emery, while Tottenham failed to make a single signing in the summer.



Manchester United meanwhile have lurched from crisis to crisis, with question marks over how long Jose Mourinho will remain in his post.





But despite the four clubs all having issues, McAteer has not ruled them out of the title race and expects things to be close.



"Everyone says Man City and Liverpool are going to challenge for the title. I didn't believe it at the beginning of the season and I don't believe it now", McAteer said on LFC TV.



"I think Chelsea under Sarri will be there or thereabouts at the end of the season.



"Look at Arsenal, they've got nine straight wins now under Emery. He seems to have them firing on all cylinders.



"You've got Tottenham. They didn't obviously recruit in the summer, but I think if they are there or thereabouts at Christmas then there will be investment in the Tottenham squad.



"Man United and Mourinho – does he last? Do they bring a new manager in? If they do, you're looking at a bounce effect.



"It's going to be a lot closer than you think come the end of the season", the former Liverpool midfielder added.



Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool have all taken 20 points from their opening eight games this season, with Arsenal and Tottenham two points further back.



Manchester United however have just 13 points and sit in eighth.

