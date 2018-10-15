Ajax Keen To Create Auction For Manchester City and Tottenham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax are determined to auction off defender Matthjis de Ligt, having put selling the teenager on hold to ensure they achieve the highest possible price.



The Netherlands international has turned heads with his development at Ajax and now has a who's who of Europe's elite clubs chasing his signature.











Juventus have already failed to sign De Ligt, who now has interest from Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.



And, according to Italian daily the Corriere di Torino, Ajax are at present refusing to sell De Ligt as they look to bring about an auction for his signature.





Ajax are reluctant to do a quick deal to sell De Ligt and want as many clubs as possible to come forward and battle for his signature.



It is claimed that the Dutch giants have set a starting price of around €50m.



The centre-back came through the youth set-up at Ajax and has progressed through the age groups with the Netherlands, making his senior bow in 2017.



He featured in the Europa League final against Manchester United in 2017.

