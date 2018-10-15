Fabio Capello Urges Real Madrid To Swoop For Chelsea Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello has urged the Los Blancos to make a move for Chelsea target Mauro Icardi if they want to fill the void left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo's departure for Juventus.



The European champions have endured a difficult start to life under new coach Julen Lopetegui and slipped down to fourth place in the league table after their 1-0 loss against Alaves before the international break.











Los Blancos have struggled to hit the same heights they hit with Ronaldo at their disposal last season and their inability to lure Eden Hazard away from Chelsea was another blow.



Capello, who took the reins at Real Madrid twice as coach, has urged his former employers to ignite an interest in Inter striker Icardi, who has reportedly emerged as a target for Chelsea in January.





The former Real Madrid coach admitted that he is a huge fan of the Argentinean striker and insisted that he could score goals in abundance for the European giants.



"I am a fan of his”, Capello told Radio Rai.



"He is a specialist in the penalty area, as was Cristiano Ronaldo, and if you put three balls in the area he hits all three.



“If I were Real Madrid, I would sign him immediately.”



Inter are currently looking to lock Icardi down on a new contract.

