He’ll Become Great – Kaka Lauds Liverpool Target Lucas Paqueta Amid AC Milan Interest

Kaka has urged no comparisons to be made between Brazil legends and Liverpool target Lucas Paqueta, whom AC Milan are closing in on.



Paqueta has been linked with Liverpool, while Barcelona have also been mooted of late as being interested, though AC Milan are making all the running and have claimed to have a basic agreement in place with Flamengo, which they will look to push through in the January transfer window.











Kaka, who turned out for AC Milan from 2003 until 2009 and then again from 2013 until 2014, is an admirer of Paqueta and believes he has everything needed to succeed.



However, Kaka does not want Paqueta to be burdened by being compared to Brazil legends of years past, with the best course of action being to let him develop in peace.





"He is a player who has a bright future ahead of him, a great prospect, but in his case it is better that no comparisons are made", Kaka was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Fantagazzetta.com.



"He has already been called up by the Brazil national team.



"I have seen that in these days he has been compared to [Alexandre] Pato, with Ronaldinho, Cafu and Rivaldo, with all the Brazilians who have been part of the history of Milan.



"To help him grow, leave him quietly and avoid overloading him [with expectations].



"Obviously we all hope that he we can do more than we expect.



"I am confident that he will become a very great one."



Paqueta, 21, came through the youth ranks at Brazilian giants Flamengo and has now been capped twice by Brazil.

