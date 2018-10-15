I Felt So Calm And Ready – West Ham Talent Admits Oozing Confidence For Debut

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United academy graduate Grady Diangana has revealed that he felt calm and ready to grab the opportunity when he was handed his first team debut by Manuel Pellegrini last month.



Diangana made his debut for the Hammers during their 8-0 thumping of League Two side Macclesfield Town in the third round of the EFL Cup.











The 20-year-old highlighted his full senior debut by grabbing a brace in the second half after combining effectively with fellow academy graduate Joe Powell for both his goals on the night.



The youngster then made his Premier League debut, when he came on as a substitute for Felipe Anderson in second-half stoppage time, during West Ham’s 3-1 win over Manchester United.





Diangana revealed that he felt calm and ready to make the best use of his opportunity when he was named in the starting eleven by Pellegrini ahead of the game against Macclesfield.



“I felt so calm and ready for the opportunity”, Diangana told the club’s official website.



“When I did step on the pitch I was just myself.



"I was myself throughout the whole game and I was happy to score my first goal and play a part in a massive win.



“I thought I’d feel a little bit nervous, but I felt quite chilled and I embraced the whole atmosphere and the whole event”, he added.



Diangana has made five appearances for West Ham’s Under-23s this term and will want to continue to be in and around the first team squad.

