It’s Possibility – Rangers Youngster Open To Loan Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster Jack Thomson has admitted that he is open to heading out on loan in January in order to clock up regular first team football and move closer to a breakthrough at Ibrox.



Thomson has impressed for the Gers’ Under-20s side so far this season and is now a regular during training with the first team under Steven Gerrard.











The 18-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for the Old Firm giants, but his impressive performances for the reserves have not gone unnoticed at the club.



The midfielder, who is a product of the Rangers academy, admitted that he is open to heading out on loan in the second half of the season if it means he can attain regular first team football.





“That is definitely something that is a possibility for me in the second half of the season and I will look at maybe going out on loan and playing at a different club to get first team experience”, Thomson told SportTimes.



“I am not too concerned where that is, as long as I am happy and I am progressing, that is what matters the most.



“It can go either way for you, a loan move.



"You can go and be excited for it and then not play and end up a bit down or you can go and get valuable first team experience.



“That is obviously what I want to do and hopefully it works out if I do go out."



Thomson also revealed that he is relishing the opportunity of progressing through the ranks at his boyhood club and revealed that everyone at the academy has been thoroughly supportive of him.



“There are a lot of us that have been here for many years, I have been here since I was five or six-years-old”, he continued.



“So to finally be progressing and pushing towards the first team is brilliant and what the staff at the Academy have done for me is second to none.”

