Luke Shaw Closing On New Manchester United Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is close to agreeing on a contract extension with the Red Devils.



Shaw is expected put pen to paper on a long-term extension with the Premier League giants, according to the BBC, but it is not clear what the length of the contract will be.











The defender, who joined the Red Devils from Southampton for a fee of £27m in 2014, has re-established himself within the Manchester United squad this season after regaining full fitness.



Shaw’s career at Old Trafford has been disrupted continuously due to several injuries with the full-back, making just 75 appearances for Manchester United.





However, the 23-year-old has been a regular under Jose Mourinho so far this season and even earned a recall to the England national team last month after a string of impressive performances in the league.



The Englishman, who scored during the Red Devils’ 2-1 win over Leicester City during the opening weekend of the season, has made nine appearances across all competitions from the club this season.



Shaw is currently in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and has revived his career with Manchester United at the best possible time.



After an exciting win over Newcastle United in the Premier League before the international break, the Red Devils will now travel to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.



