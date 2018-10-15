Packing Out City Ground Would Boost Side For Norwich Visit – Nottingham Forest Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest legend Kenny Burns insists that a sold-out crowd at the City Ground for the game against Norwich City would be a huge boost for the Tricky Trees players.



Aitor Karanka’s men will return to action after the international break when they host Norwich at home on Saturday in the Championship.











Nottingham Forest have managed to send crowd levels in the right direction, following to a brand of attractive football that has entertained the fans thoroughly as they have climbed to fifth place in the table.



However, Daniel Farke’s men will visit the City Ground as no pushovers considering the fact that they are just a single point behind Nottingham Forest in the league table, despite their recent slip-up against Stoke City at home.





Burns, who was an integral part of Nottingham Forest’s European Cup winning side of the late 1970s, went on to claim that the atmosphere generated by fans is important to the players.



He also added that if the home fans manage to fill up the entire stadium for the game against Norwich, the players will benefit tremendously from the support on offer.



“And if they manage to pack out the stadium against Norwich City at the weekend, that can make a big difference to the players”, Burns wrote in his column for the Nottingham Post.



“It’s great as a player when you walk out that tunnel and see the ground jam-packed full, hear the supporters cheering, singing and chanting.



"There’s nothing like it.



“It gives you that little bit extra incentive.



"You always looked forward to playing at the City Ground – although, personally, I actually enjoyed playing away from home too.



“I liked getting booed; I like to think that was because I was a good player."



And Burns was quick to stress just how key making the City Ground a fortress is.



“But you can’t beat running out in front of your own fans and making the City Ground a fortress.



“I’ve said many, many times how important that is”, he added.

