Premier League Is Getting Stronger But We Can Challenge – Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has admitted that the quality in the Premier League has improved, but insists that the Reds have it in them to challenge for the title this season.



The Reds are currently level on points with Manchester City and Chelsea, but they occupy third place in the table due to an inferior goal difference.











The Merseyside outfit have conceded just three goals – the joint-best record in the league – so far this season and have shown early signs which suggest that they could be in the running for the league title.



Jurgen Klopp’s men are without a win in their last four games across all competitions, but continue to remain favourites to challenge Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City for the Premier League title.





Henderson admitted that the quality in England’s top flight continues to improve with every passing year, but the midfielder insisted that Liverpool have enough in their ranks to mount a serious challenge for the title this year.



“There are some top teams with amazing players and top managers throughout the league, clubs that are improving because they’re investing well and buying well in the transfer window”, Henderson told the Liverpool FC magazine.



“Tactically, things have changed as well, which has improved things, so I’d say the Premier League is getting stronger.



“That makes it difficult to win it but we’ve come on leaps and bounds over the last couple of years and we’re in a position now where we can really challenge.



“It’s down to us to go out there and do the business every weekend”, he added.



Liverpool will now face Huddersfield Town away from home on Saturday when the Premier League returns to action after the international break.

