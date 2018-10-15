This Is What’s Made Difference For Me – Erik Lamela

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela has insisted that he is benefitting tremendously from enjoying a full pre-season with the club.



The Argentinean has been in scintillating form for Spurs in recent weeks after scoring four goals in his last six appearances for the north London outfit across all competitions.











The 26-year-old, who missed pre-season and the beginning of last season due to a hip injury, attended Tottenham’s full pre-season preparations in the USA in the summer.



The winger has also contributed massively while stepping in for the injured players at the club and is increasingly becoming an invaluable asset for Mauricio Pochettino during the hectic schedule.





Lamela insisted that he is benefitting massively this season after enjoying a full pre-season campaign with Tottenham and says that it is certainly making a difference.



“I’m happy because I’m feeling good and I’m featuring in lots of games. I’m happy to be playing and I’m enjoying it”, Lamela told the club’s official website.



“The difference is that I started this season at the start of the summer while last year at this stage I was still recovering from my hip surgery.



“I started last season in November.



“At the beginning I was still having a few problems, which is normal when you come back from surgery, but now I feel more comfortable.



“It’s always tough when you miss the pre-season but I also felt good last season.



"This season I’ve started from the beginning and that’s the difference.”



Tottenham will next face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League.

