This Is Why Romelu Lukaku Doesn’t Score In Big Games – Former Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol believes that Romelu Lukaku needs too many opportunities to score a goal, something which is behind his poor conversion rate in big games for Manchester United.



Lukaku has managed four goals for the Red Devils so far this season and his torrid run of form against the big sides has continued this year.











The Belgian, who joined Manchester United for a reported £75m fee last year, has been the subject of constant criticism for his performances against the top six clubs in the Premier League.



Nicol, who won four league titles with Liverpool during his playing career, claimed that Lukaku’s inability to score against bigger teams is due to the fact that he needs two or three chances to score a goal.





The former Liverpool defender also suggested that statistics lie in terms of measuring Lukaku’s ability in front of goal, indicating he is a flat track bully.



“That’s why stats lie, we always talk about stats sometimes lie”, Nicol explained on ESPN FC.



“And with Lukaku, I don’t think I’m out of order saying that there’s no question, we all agree that it’s two or three chances to score one.



“That’s why in the games that matter he doesn’t get the goals, because he might get a chance, and when you need three or two, and I’m being kind in two, that’s why he doesn’t score in the big games.”



Lukaku will return to face his former club Chelsea on Saturday in the Premier League when Manchester United visit Stamford Bridge.

