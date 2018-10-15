West Ham Star Talks Up Importance of Loan Spells

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United summer signing Ryan Fredericks has espoused the benefit and positive impact that loan spells in the lower leagues can have on the young players to help them fulfil their potential.



Fredericks joined the Hammers on a free transfer in the summer after enjoying three years with Fulham in the Championship, that culminated in a run to the playoff final last season.











The full-back, who is a product of the academy at Tottenham Hotspur, has had to taking the long route to the top flight, as he was loaned out to Brentford, Milwall and Middlesbrough during his time with Spurs.



The 24-year-old secured a permanent move to Bristol City in 2014 to remain in the Championship before making the switch to Craven Cottage the following year and establishing himself as a regular at the club.





Fredericks espoused the benefit loan spells can have on young players and admitted that a stint in the lower leagues will help youngsters to get used to the rigours of senior football.



“I think it’s a common route now”, Fredericks told the club’s official website.



“It’s very rare, especially at some of the top clubs in England, that you’re going to go from playing Under-18 football and then you’re going to be trusted to go straight into the first team at a Premier League club.



“It gives you good experience and there are a lot of good players at the lower levels.



“We’ve seen from players from the Championship and even League One stepping up to the Premier League and doing well.



“That should really spur some of the young lads on to go out and get games and experience, as men’s football is very different from Under-18 and Under-23 football and there some things you can only learn by playing men’s football.”



Fredericks made his Premier League debut against Liverpool during West Ham’s inaugural game of the season at Anfield and is yet to feature in a win in the league for his new side.

