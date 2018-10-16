XRegister
06 October 2016

16/10/2018 - 13:42 BST

Answer Critics By Registering Away Win, Former Rangers Star Tells Gers

 




Former Rangers star Lee McCulloch has insisted that it is time for the Gers to answer their critics by getting their away form on track, starting at Hamilton.

Steven Gerrard’s men are yet to register their first win away from home in the Scottish Premiership this season and will travel to Hamilton on Sunday when they return to action after the international break.




The Gers registered convincing back to back victories over Rapid Vienna and Hearts at Ibrox before the enforced two-week pause due to the international break, but are aware they must improve on the road.

Rangers have been backed by a raucous atmosphere at home, where they are yet to lose a single game this season, but their poor away form has seen them drop down to sixth in the table.
 


McCulloch, who was on the books at Ibrox between 2007 and 2015, insisted that now is the time for Rangers to answer their critics by securing a win away from home against Hamilton.

“Accies haven’t started the season that well but it is always a tough place to go and it will be a difficult game for Rangers this weekend”, McCulloch wrote in his column for the Evening Times.


“They have taken a bit of stick for their away form this season and everyone at the club will know that it hasn’t been good enough so far.

“Well, this is a chance for them to show what they are about and for them to put it right and they need to pick up where they left off against Hearts.”