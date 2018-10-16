XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/10/2018 - 15:46 BST

Asking Price For Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs Target Krzysztof Piatek Could Go Over €50m

 




Krzysztof Piatek, who is on the wanted list of a host of clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, may soon have an asking price in excess of €50m slapped on his head.

The Poland international marksman has been tearing defences apart in Serie A for Genoa this season, grabbing an astonishing nine goals in seven top flight games, while he scored four in a Coppa Italia outing.




Piatek is a man in demand and Genoa are looking at making a big profit on the €4m paid to sign him, though they are not keen to do business in January.

It has been claimed that Genoa value Piatek at between €40m and €50m, but according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia's Alfredo Pedulla, speaking on Si gonfia la rete, if the Pole keeps his scoring up then his asking price will soar beyond the €50m mark.
 


Premier League trio Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham are firm fans of Piatek, while he is also generating interest from Roma, Napoli and Juventus.

From La Liga, Piatek has Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on his tail.


The Poland international is now being put under the microscope as clubs look at whether to make official bids to try to sign him in the January transfer window.

Genoa have insisted that Piatek will not be sold in January and it remains to be seen if a big money offer could change their mind.
 