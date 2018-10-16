Celtic Dismiss Daniel Arzani Return Clause Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have dismissed talk that Manchester City loanee Daniel Arzani has a return clause in his contract which would allow him to leave Parkhead at the end of the year should he fail to nail down a place in the first team.



Arzani, who became the youngest player at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia when he represented Australia, made the switch from Melbourne City to the blue half of Manchester in the summer.











The Australian was quickly loaned out to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on a two-year deal so as to facilitate regular first team involvement at senior level.



However, the winger is yet to make his first competitive appearance for the senior team at Parkhead and has been restricted to a few outings with the reserve team following his arrival in August.





Reports from an Australian website had claimed that Arzani’s contract at Celtic has a clause that would allow him to leave the club by the turn of the year if he is unable to nail down a place in the first team.



But according to the Herald, Celtic have now rubbished the claim and it is believed that they remain confident about his assimilation into the first team over the course of his two seasons at the club.



Brendan Rodgers had insisted that the youngster has to improve on his fitness and ability to become a regular within the first team after he was omitted from the Bhoys’ squad for their Europa League campaign.



Arzani was named the A-League’s young player of the season at the end of the 2017/18 campaign, in which he enjoyed a breakthrough year at Melbourne City.

