Expectations Must Be Lowered, Paul Lambert Tells Scotland Fans

Former Scotland international Paul Lambert believes that the expectations around Alex McLeish's side must be lowered, amid pressure mounting on the boss.



McLeish’s men lost both their games during the international break when a disappointing 2-1 loss away from home against Israel in the UEFA Nations League was followed by a 3-1 loss to Portugal in a friendly at Hampden Park on Sunday.











Just about 20,000 fans turned up to watch Scotland in action as they came up short and offered little to suggest they can reach a first major international tournament since 1998.



Scotland were comfortably beaten against Portugal and Lambert insisted that they are not the side from two decades ago anymore.





The former Scotland international went on to claim that the fans should lower their expectations of the team and back them to get out of a difficult transition.



"Forget what's happened in the past, we're not there anymore”, Lambert was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"This is the team we've got and we've to support them to try to get them through.



"We have to try and rebuild.



"And if fans can go with it and get through this period hopefully it will get better, because it's not great at the minute.



"The expectance levels – I think we've got to lower that now."



Scotland are currently second in Group 1 of League C in the UEFA Nations League with three points and will face Albania and Israel next month to cap off the group stage of the competition.

