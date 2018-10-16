He’s Massive, We’ve Missed Him – Liverpool Star Welcomes Team-Mate’s Comeback

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson believes that Reds midfielder Adam Lallana will improve both club and country now that he has returned to full fitness after recovering from a thigh injury.



Lallana, who was restricted to just 15 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool last season due to injury, picked up a thigh problem during the international break last month.











The midfielder has now resumed training with the first team after recovering from the injury that ruled him out of Liverpool’s busy schedule in September, throughout which the Reds played seven games in 23 days.



The Englishman’s return will bolster Jurgen Klopp’s options in midfield for the remainder of the season as Liverpool aim to mount a serious challenge for the league title.





Henderson admitted that the injury to Lallana was a huge blow to Liverpool and went on to claim that his return could potentially improve both club and country.



“He is such a big talent – not so long ago he was England's player of the year”, Henderson told the club’s official website.



"He is a massive player.



"I feel that we have missed him, both with Liverpool and with England.



"It's exciting for me to know that when he comes back in, he can take us forward even more.



“He can help us get better and I am excited for Liverpool and England for him to get back playing football and to show everyone what he is capable of.”



Liverpool will now face Huddersfield Town away from home when the Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

