I Always Analyse My Attacking Opponents – Arsenal Defender

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has revea;ed that he always studies his attacking opponents and tries his best to put them where he wants them to be during the game.



Mustafi, who joined Arsenal from Valencia in 2016, has played every single minute of the Gunners’ league campaign under new boss Unai Emery so far this season.











The defender also scored the opening goal during Arsenal's 3-2 win over Cardiff City last month in the second of their nine consecutive wins across all competitions since the defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.



The 26-year-old has helped Arsenal keep two clean sheets in the league, and looks set to continue as their first-choice option at the heart of defence under the new manager.





Mustafi leaves nothing to chance and revealed that he always takes time out to study his attacking opponents and tries his best to put them where he wants them to be during games to come out unscathed during the personal battles.



“You focus on little details: if he’s right footed or left footed, if he likes he to dribble at you or if he’s someone who goes direct, short or goes deep”, Mustafi told Arsenal Player.



“That’s the detail I’m looking for. Obviously, as a defender, you’re focusing on the one you’re playing against and trying to win the battle.



“That’s what it’s all about on the pitch and it makes it even more difficult for us.



“When you’re on the pitch, you’re kind of nervous until the game starts and then with the first touch it goes a little bit.



“Most of the time I’m really just thinking of myself and what I want to do because in modern football, if you want to defend, it’s about being an active defender, putting the striker where you want him.



“Don’t let him decide, you have to make him decide. That’s the thing I’m focusing on”, he added.

