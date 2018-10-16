I’m Not At Top Level Yet, Liverpool Defender Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has admitted that he knows he is not at the top level yet and insists that the competitive environment for club and country is certainly helping him push his limits.



Gomez, who played the entirety of England’s 3-2 win over Spain at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Monday, proved to be instrumental at the back as the Three Lions registered their first win in Spain for over three decades.











The 21-year-old has been a revelation at the back for Liverpool so far this season and ensured that he carried his good run of domestic form to the international stage in the UEFA Nations League.



The Reds defender has earned plaudits for his performances that have helped Liverpool become the joint-best defence in the league after just conceding three goals so far.





Gomez admitted that he believes he is not at the top of his game yet and insisted that the high standards set by both club and country will only act as an incentive to improve himself in the future.



“I don’t feel like I’m at the top level, I need to keep pushing and learning and hopefully be in that category, among the best”, Gomez told the FA’s official website.



“Being at Liverpool helps me with that, because you’ve got to be at that standard and if you aren’t then you won’t play.



“With the club being so big, there’s that expectation from the fan base that they want a certain standard of performance.



“It’s the same with England and that’s a massive incentive”, he concluded.

