Liverpool Sweating As Naby Keita Suffers Injury Blow

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have suffered an injury blow with the news that Naby Keita was forced off during Guinea's Africa Cup of Nations meeting with Rwanda.



The Reds star appeared to have hurt his thigh and had to be helped off the pitch by a team-mate in the first half of the game.











Guinea, who held a 1-0 lead over Rwanda heading into the final 12 minutes of the game, had to make do without Keita, and could not keep out the hosts, who levelled matters in the 79th minute.



It is unclear how severe the injury suffered by the midfielder is, but Liverpool will be sweating and keen to discover as quickly as possible what has happened to their big money summer arrival.





Liverpool have suffered bad luck on the injury front over the international break.



Virgil van Dijk has returned to Anfield with two broken ribs, which he carried into Netherlands action, while forward Sadio Mane broke his thumb on international duty for Senegal.



Mane's injury means he is now a doubt for Liverpool's meeting with Huddersfield Town in the Premier League after the international break.



Keita has made eight appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season.

