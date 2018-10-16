XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/10/2018 - 20:55 BST

My Dislike For Manchester United Made Rejecting Them Easy – Former Leeds United Star

 




Former Leeds United talent Ben Parker has revealed he was wanted by Manchester United, but says rejecting the Red Devils' advances was easy given his dislike of them.

Parker came through the youth ranks at Elland Road and was highly rated during his teenage years.




The then teenage defender attracted attention from several sides, who wanted to tempt him away from Leeds, and Manchester United were in the mix.

But Parker insists a chat with Leeds legend Eddie Gray tilted the scales firmly in favour of staying, even though Manchester United were never an option.
 


Indeed, the 30-year-old, who now plies his trade in the National League with Harrogate Town, says playing for Leeds was all he wanted to do.

Parker said on the Yorkshire Evening Post podcast: "At the time, two, three clubs wanted to buy me away from Leeds.


"Eddie Gray sat down with myself and my dad and basically said 'look, stay, I'm hoping to get the manager's job full time'.

"Obviously that never came about, but he kind of promised me that I'd be involved with the first team.

"Saying that to me as a 16-year-old lad, it was a dream come true.

"All I'd ever wanted to do was play for Leeds.

"I could have gone to another club, earned as much money, my parents could have earned a lot more money. 

"Man United [were after me].

"So I suppose it wasn't a tricky decision, obviously my dislike for that club."

Parker, who originally played on the left hand side of a front three, eventually dropped back to left-back as he progressed through the youth ranks and was handed his senior Leeds debut by Dennis Wise.
 