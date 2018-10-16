My Dislike For Manchester United Made Rejecting Them Easy – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United talent Ben Parker has revealed he was wanted by Manchester United, but says rejecting the Red Devils' advances was easy given his dislike of them.



Parker came through the youth ranks at Elland Road and was highly rated during his teenage years.











The then teenage defender attracted attention from several sides, who wanted to tempt him away from Leeds, and Manchester United were in the mix.



But Parker insists a chat with Leeds legend Eddie Gray tilted the scales firmly in favour of staying, even though Manchester United were never an option.





Indeed, the 30-year-old, who now plies his trade in the National League with Harrogate Town, says playing for Leeds was all he wanted to do.



Parker said on the Yorkshire Evening Post podcast: "At the time, two, three clubs wanted to buy me away from Leeds.



"Eddie Gray sat down with myself and my dad and basically said 'look, stay, I'm hoping to get the manager's job full time'.



"Obviously that never came about, but he kind of promised me that I'd be involved with the first team.



"Saying that to me as a 16-year-old lad, it was a dream come true.



"All I'd ever wanted to do was play for Leeds.



"I could have gone to another club, earned as much money, my parents could have earned a lot more money.



"Man United [were after me].



"So I suppose it wasn't a tricky decision, obviously my dislike for that club."



Parker, who originally played on the left hand side of a front three, eventually dropped back to left-back as he progressed through the youth ranks and was handed his senior Leeds debut by Dennis Wise.

