Blackburn Determined To Extend Winning Run Against Leeds Says Rovers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers captain Charlie Mulgrew insists his side want to make sure they build on their win over Bolton Wanderers and maintain their winning run against Leeds United on Saturday.



Tony Mowbray’s men registered a 1-0 win over Bolton, courtesy of a first-half strike from Bradley Dack, to head into the international break with a positive result.











However, Rovers will now face a demanding challenge in the form of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, who visit Ewood Park on Saturday when the Championship returns to action.



Mulgrew, who has scored three times this season, admitted that everyone at the club is aiming to build on their win over Bolton as they aim to climb further up the table.





The Scotsman also added that Blackburn will be working towards maintaining a winning run when they face the Whites at home on Saturday.



“It’s a solid start, but we can do better. From where we have come from to where we are now, we can be pleased”, Mulgrew told iFollow Rovers.



“But naturally you always want to improve, always strive for better, and we want a lot of big performances from now until the end of the season.



“We’ve shown different parts of our game this season.



"We’ve ground out 1-0 wins against the likes of Bolton and Hull, but we’ve also played some lovely football and not got the results we deserved.



“Hopefully we can put it all together and go on a right good run”, he added.



Blackburn are currently tenth in the table with 18 points from their 12 games so far this season in the Championship.

