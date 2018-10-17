XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/10/2018 - 13:18 BST

Cagliari Slam Brakes On Selling Liverpool Target Nicolo Barella

 




Cagliari are expected to resist selling Liverpool midfield target Nicolo Barella during the January transfer window.

Barella’s future at Cagliari has been subject to much speculation over the last year as he remains one of the most sought-after young midfield talents in Italy.




Liverpool have been keeping tabs on the midfielder for several months and Inter and AC Milan are already plotting a move to sign him in January.

Cagliari are aware that they cannot keep hold of Barella for the long term, but according to Italian daily Tuttosport, they remain reluctant to sell him in the winter transfer window.
 


The Serie A outfit want to wait until the end of the season when the midfielder himself is expected to push for a transfer to a bigger club.

Cagliari are prepared to let him go next summer and his valuation is expected to be around the €50m mark, a figure the club are confident of getting.


The Italian club expect more players to join the chase for the 21-year-old midfielder by the end of the season.

Barella recently made his debut for Italy and has two international caps to his name already.
 