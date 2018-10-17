Cagliari Slam Brakes On Selling Liverpool Target Nicolo Barella

Follow @insidefutbol





Cagliari are expected to resist selling Liverpool midfield target Nicolo Barella during the January transfer window.



Barella’s future at Cagliari has been subject to much speculation over the last year as he remains one of the most sought-after young midfield talents in Italy.











Liverpool have been keeping tabs on the midfielder for several months and Inter and AC Milan are already plotting a move to sign him in January.



Cagliari are aware that they cannot keep hold of Barella for the long term, but according to Italian daily Tuttosport, they remain reluctant to sell him in the winter transfer window.





The Serie A outfit want to wait until the end of the season when the midfielder himself is expected to push for a transfer to a bigger club.



Cagliari are prepared to let him go next summer and his valuation is expected to be around the €50m mark, a figure the club are confident of getting.



The Italian club expect more players to join the chase for the 21-year-old midfielder by the end of the season.



Barella recently made his debut for Italy and has two international caps to his name already.

