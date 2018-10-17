Chelsea Away Has Never Been Easy, Former Manchester United Star Cautions

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has conceded that the Red Devils have never received an easy ride against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.



Manchester United’s comeback win over Newcastle United before the international break released some of the pressure on Jose Mourinho and the players, but the fixture list after the break has a difficult look.











Mourinho will return to his old stomping ground on Saturday afternoon to take on Chelsea before a doubleheader against Juventus in the Champions League.



They also play Manchester City in the derby ahead of next month’s international break, but Brown believes it is exactly the kind of games Manchester United's players would want if they want to kick-start their season.





The former defender said on MUTV’s The Paddy Crerand Show: “If you want a start after the international break, those are the games you would want.



“Those are the games they will be up for and I am sure they will be.”



Manchester United do not have the best of records at Stamford Bridge and have only won five times in 26 games during the Premier League era.



Brown is expecting another tough day in west London and admits that playing at Stamford Bridge was never easy even when Manchester United were at their peak.



“Let’s not forget Chelsea have been good over the years. They had good teams with good players coming through.



“When I was playing, there was never an easy game so you had to play at the top of your game just to get a draw, not even a win.



“It will be difficult, we’ll see what happens.”

