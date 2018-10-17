Chelsea Supremo Vows Big Effort To Keep Eden Hazard

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has revealed that the club are preparing to do everything they can in order to tie Eden Hazard down to a new contract at Stamford Bridge amidst interest from Real Madrid.



The Belgian has started the 2018/19 season in tremendous fashion under Maurizio Sarri and is currently the leading goalscorer in the Premier League with seven goals in eight appearances.











The winger’s current contract at Chelsea expires in the summer of 2020 and he revealed after the World Cup that he dreamt about playing in Spain during his formative years.



Real Madrid have been keeping tabs on Hazard and the Belgian has done little to put the Spanish giants off lodging a bid.





Buck, who has been associated with Chelsea since 2003, however says that the club are willing to do everything they can to try and convince Hazard to sign a new contract and extend his stay in London.



“Every Chelsea fan in London and around the world loves Eden Hazard, and he’s not only a great footballer but I think he’s a wonderful lad”, Buck told reporters at the Financial Times Future of Football event held in Doha.



“We want him to stay and we will do what we have to do to entice him to stay.“



Real Madrid were keen to sign Hazard in the summer transfer window, but Chelsea refused to play ball and the Belgian, unlike countryman Thibaut Courtois, did not push to leave.

