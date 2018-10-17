Claim From Italy: Juventus Closely Monitoring Tottenham Star’s Contract Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen is one of the players Juventus are keeping tabs on at the moment with a view to signing him in the near future.



The 26-year-old Denmark midfielder has been the creative hub of Tottenham’s side for close to half-a-decade and has been a key part of their success in recent seasons.











However, Eriksen's current deal with Spurs runs out in 2020 and worryingly for Tottenham, he will enter the final year of his contract with the club at the end of the season.



His contract situation at Tottenham is being closely monitored by several clubs in Europe who believe there could be an opportunity to snare him away from Spurs in the summer.





And according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Juventus are one of the sides who are keeping close tabs on the Dane’s contract as he gets close to entering the final 18 months of his current deal.



Eriksen has long been in Juventus' sights and the club believe they could get a real opportunity to sign him next summer if he doesn’t sign on fresh terms.



Tottenham are acutely aware of the Dane’s contract and are expected to try and convince him to sign a new deal as soon as possible.



However, they could be forced into selling him next summer if the current situation persists.

