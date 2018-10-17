Germany Need Mesut Ozil – Arsene Wenger

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger thinks Germany still need Mesut Ozil and reiterated that he hopes Joachim Low can convince him to come out of retirement.



Ozil announced his retirement from international football after a disappointing World Cup campaign in Russia with Germany, who failed to reach the knockout stages of the tournament.











The midfielder stated racism and disrespect as the reason behind his decision to call it a day on international duty for Germany.



The Arsenal man was criticised by the fans for his Turkish roots after he was photographed alongside Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey, during an event in May.





Germany’s dismal outing during the World Cup escalated the issue to a new level as Ozil received criticism that suggested he was responsible for the poor showing in Russia.



Wenger, who introduced the player to the Premier League with Arsenal in 2013, however thinks that he still has the potential to remain a central figure for Germany.



The former Arsenal boss also added that he hopes Low can convince the midfielder to come out of retirement and continue playing for the national team.



"I believe that Germany needs Ozil. I hope that Joachim Low can convince him that he will come back”, Wenger told German daily Bild.



"Ozil is a super football player, was not the worst in the World Cup.



"I did not love that he left the German national team.



"I love it when the players are as good as possible.



"He loses a bit if he does not play at an international level”, he concluded.



Germany’s 2-1 loss to France on Tuesday meant that they have now lost six games in a calendar year for the first time ever.

