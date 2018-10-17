He Didn’t Push For Chelsea Move – Agent of Juventus Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Daniele Rugani did not push to leave Juventus for Chelsea in the summer, the defender's agent insists, and explained he expects there to be contract renewal talks sooner rather than later.



Chelsea zeroed in on Rugani and made a move to try to convince Juventus to sell the centre-back.











But despite it seeming the Blues were making progress on a deal to sign a player boss Maurizio Sarri wanted, Juventus shut the door on a transfer taking place and Rugani stayed put.



The player's agent, who expects talks on a new contract, insists that his client did not push for a move to Chelsea and says Juventus made it clear he is a key part of their plans.





"The contract expires in 2021", Davide Torchia told RMC Sport's Live Show.



"There was a very important negotiation request from Chelsea, Juventus considered it and the player never asked to leave.



"His goal was to win a place as a regular.



"Juventus have believed in the player and we will certainly face the issue of a renewal.



"There is no urgency, but not too much to wait."



Rugani, who played under Chelsea boss Sarri at Empoli, has struggled for playing time at Juventus this season, featuring in just one Serie A match.



The defender has also been handed a taste of Champions League group stage action, against Valencia.

