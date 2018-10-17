XRegister
17/10/2018 - 13:11 BST

Hertha Berlin My Home – Arsenal and Manchester United Chased Wunderkind

 




Arsenal and Manchester United linked German youngster Arne Maier has ruled out leaving Hertha Berlin in the near future.

A product of the Hertha Berlin academy, the 19-year-old defensive midfielder has established himself in their starting eleven this season and already has 30 appearances under his belt.




His performances in Germany have been picked up by a few clubs in Europe and he has been heavily linked with a move to England, with Arsenal and Manchester United believed to be interested.

However, it seems Hertha Berlin have little to worry about at the moment as the player seems determined to continue in the Bundesliga club for the moment.
 


He indicated that he does not see any reason to leave the club as he is getting everything he needs to further develop and improve as a football at Hertha Berlin.

“At Hertha, all the perquisites are there for me to be successful”, the midfielder told Spox.


“The coach trusts me, I play a lot of games and I am being allowed to develop and improve.

“We are playing good football and are the right end of the table.

“Berlin and Hertha are my home.”

The youngster has also been a regular in the age group teams of Germany and recently broke into the country's Under-21 squad.
 