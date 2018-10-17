I’m Under Strict Orders Not To Say Anything – Leeds United Star Keeping Mum On Charge

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has revealed he is under strict orders not to comment on an FA misconduct charge.



The Sweden international centre-back is facing a potential fine from the FA for comments he made following Leeds' 1-1 draw against Brentford before the international break.











Jansson, who has until 6pm today to respond to the FA's charge, accused referee Jeremy Simpson of "robbery".



The defender is in hot water and could be fined, and he is not willing to say anything else relating to the charge or performance of the match official.





Following Sweden's 1-1 friendly draw against Slovakia on Tuesday night, Jansson was asked about the FA misconduct charge.



"I have strict orders not to say anything, so no comment", Jansson was quoted as saying by Swedish daily Aftonbladet.



"I usually talk, but I am quiet now."



Referee Simpson awarded Brentford a penalty at Elland Road, while he also showed a red card to Leeds full-back Luke Ayling.



Jansson came to Leeds' rescue late on when he scored an equaliser for the Whites with just two minutes of normal time remaining in the Championship game.

