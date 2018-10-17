Inter Formulate Plan With Serie A Rivals To Beat Chelsea To Serie B Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are preparing a plan to sign Serie B midfielder Sandro Tonali, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea.



A product of the Brescia academy, the 18-year-old midfielder has established himself as a certain starter in the Serie B outfit’s team this season.











His performances as a deep-lying midfielder in the second tier of Italian football have seen scouts flock to watch his displays, some of the talent spotters representing the big wigs of European football.



Chelsea have been linked with having an interest in the young Italian and there are claims that Brescia owner Massimo Cellino has already rejected a €12m bid from Roma.





And according to Italian outlet FCInterNews.it, Inter are considering a joint move with Sampdoria to snare Tonali away from Brescia in the coming months.



The midfielder wants to continue to play regular football if he moves and it has been claimed that Inter are planning to buy him from Brescia and loan him out to Sampdoria for a year.



The Blucerchiati are on board with Inter on the plan and are prepared to guarantee him a role in their team if the operation succeeds.



The Nerazzurri are hopeful the help from Sampdoria will help them to beat off competition from other clubs in the chase for the 18-year-old.

