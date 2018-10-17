XRegister
17/10/2018 - 22:13 BST

Kyle Lafferty Must Speak To Northern Ireland, Urges Rangers Legend

 




Barry Ferguson thinks that Kyle Lafferty must speak to Northern Ireland and Rangers in an effort to mend the situation which has resulted in him being unavailable for the Gers' trip to Hamilton on Sunday.

Lafferty was a late withdrawal from the Northern Ireland squad over the international break, citing an Achilles injury, and the Irish FA were left unhappy.




Northern Ireland have invoked a FIFA five-day rule which stops Lafferty turning out for Rangers at the weekend and Ferguson admits the situation is disappointing for all concerned.

And the Rangers legend thinks a resolution must be forthcoming.
 


"It's disappointing from both sides", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer.

"We need to get to the bottom of it.


"Obviously Kyle will need to speak to Northern Ireland and Michael O'Neill, and obviously speak to Rangers.

"I think both parties will be disappointed."

Lafferty joined Rangers for a second spell at Ibrox in the summer and has added to Steven Gerrard's attacking options.

But the Rangers boss will need to make do without the striker as he looks to get the Gers' away form on track and rise up the Scottish Premiership standings.
 