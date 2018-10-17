XRegister
06 October 2016

17/10/2018 - 13:16 BST

Manuel Pellegrini Eyes West Ham Link-up With Former Charge

 




West Ham United are considering a swoop for former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko during the January transfer window.

Dzeko, 32, has been going strong in Italian football and recently netted a hat-trick for Roma in the Champions League this season.




The striker rejected a move to Chelsea in January this year and there are already talks between Roma and his representatives over a new deal for the Bosnian in the coming months.

However, he could again be subject to interest from the Premier League in January window as according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, West Ham are interested in signing the striker.
 


Manuel Pellegrini won the Premier League title at Manchester City with Dzeko in the team and is keen to reunite with the Bosnian at the London Stadium.

The 32-year-old has also been linked with a move to Cardiff, Crystal Palace and Southampton in the winter window.


While Roma are set to offer him a new deal, the club could also consider selling the striker if the right offer arrives on their doorstep.

The Serie A giants could be prepared to sell him if it allows them to turn a profit on Dzeko.
 