Marcelo Bielsa Is A Genius – Former Leeds United Star Lauds Boss

Marcelo Bielsa is a genius, former Leeds United defender Ben Parker feels, due to his ability to coax out superb displays from players who failed to cut the mustard last season.



Leeds recruited heavily in the summer of 2017 and chairman Andrea Radrizzani set a top six finish in the Championship as the minimum target for the club.











But Leeds failed, with a number of players being widely written off by fans, and finished just 13th in the standings in a campaign which saw two managers sacked.



Bielsa has largely the same group flying in third place in the standings and Parker makes no bones about the wonders the Argentine has worked.





The ex-White also believes that Bielsa is serving up entertainment, which will continue even if results dip at some point.



"To start the season the way we have done, it's basically the same group of players who have been playing, for him to get out what they've been doing, it just suggests the guy's a bit of a genius", Parker said on the Yorkshire Evening Post podcast.



"It's the same group of players that are playing – yes we've made a few signings, but only one or two of them are playing, the rest haven't forced their way in.



"It's fantastic to see.



"Yes, we're going to have some downs throughout the year, but we're going to play the right way.



"Playing the right way you're always going to be entertained."



Bielsa takes his Leeds outfit to Ewood Park this weekend to face Blackburn and over 7,000 Whites fans are expected to be in attendance.

