Marcelo Bielsa Is My Perfect Manager, Former Leeds United Star Admits

Former Leeds United left-back Ben Parker has revealed that Marcelo Bielsa would be his perfect manager due to the style of play he likes to employ.



Bielsa has been a sensation since he took over at Elland Road and the Argentine has had his Leeds team playing superb football and being firmly in the promotion conversation.











Parker came through the youth ranks and Leeds and was initially highly rated, but saw injury issues derail his progress and the Whites eventually let him go in the summer of 2012.



The defender, who most recently played for non-league side Harrogate Town, is a firm admirer of the way Bielsa goes about his business and believes if the Argentine had been at the club at the time he was, he would have benefited.





Speaking on the Yorkshire Evening Post podcast, Parker said: "He's my perfect manager; playing out from the back, that's my background, how we did it throughout the academy.



"Playing with England as well, we split centre-halves, full-backs high and wide, try and get the ball out, try and play.



"So for me personally he'd have fitted my style perfectly."



Bielsa's Leeds currently sit in third place in the Championship standings, two points off league leaders Sheffield United.



The Whites head to Ewood Park on Saturday to lock horns with Tony Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers outfit and are expected to be backed by over 7,000 Leeds fans.

