Paul Gascoigne Would Have Been Bigger Star At Manchester United – Red Devils Legend

Manchester United legend Paddy Crerand believes Paul Gascoigne would have been a bigger star had he arrived at Old Trafford, as Sir Alex Ferguson would never have allowed his career to go off-the-rails.



Considered one of the brightest English talents to grace the game, Gascoigne shone brightly for several years before fizzling out.











He joined Tottenham Hotspur from Newcastle United in 1988 and Crerand feels it could have been a different story for Gascoigne had he listened to Ferguson and joined Manchester United.



Ferguson wanted him and it did seem that he would be linking up with Manchester United, but Gascoigne chose to take up the offer from Tottenham.





Crerand feels Gascoigne would have been a bigger star had he moved to Old Trafford as Ferguson would have never indulged him and his career could have stayed on track for greatness.



He feels the former England star could have been a better player than legendary Manchester United captain Bryan Robson had he not gone off the rails.



Crerand said on MUTV when speaking about Gascoigne: “If he had behaved himself he would have been as good as he thinks himself to be.



“I thought he was a great player.



"If Paul Gascoigne had come here at that particular time, he would have been a big star.



“He made the wrong choice in the clubs he went to.



“If Paul Gascoigne had played as long as he should have played and kept himself in condition, he would have been one of the best players to play in English football.”



He added: “If he had come to United, I think he’d be better than Bryan Robson.



“I know Robbo will be watching and he will agree with me probably.



“If he had come to United, he would have been a great player.



"He wouldn’t have been allowed to go off the rails with the manager we had then.”

