These Two Could Come Into Team At Blackburn Says Former Leeds Star

Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker feels that Gaetano Berardi and Kemar Roofe could both walk back into the Whites' starting eleven at Ewood Park.



Berardi and Roofe have been out through injury, but the pair are now fit and pushing for a recall ahead of the meeting with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Saturday.











Tyler Roberts has stepped up for Leeds up top in the absence of Roofe and the striker has got amongst the goals, managing to hit the back of the net three times.



But Parker expects Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa to put Roofe straight back into the team, something which likely means Roberts would be dropped.





The former Leeds man also expects Berardi to play at Ewood Park, especially in light of Luke Ayling's suspension.



"I think Berardi will probably start with Ayling out suspended", Parker said on the Yorkshire Evening Post podcast.



"And it wouldn't surprise me if Roofe starts as well.



"So it wouldn't surprise me if both of them started."



Roofe netted four times in the Championship for Leeds before picking up his injury.



Leeds head into their weekend meeting with Blackburn sitting in third place in the table.

