Thomas Tuchel Keen On Manchester City and Tottenham Target Tanguy Ndombele

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain are continuing to maintain interest in Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who has also been linked with Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.



Ndombele, who has been impressing with Lyon, has just made his senior bow for France and his stock is heading higher by the week.











Lyon rejected bids from Tottenham and Manchester City for his services in the summer and then managed to tie him down on a new contract running until 2023.



But clubs are continuing to circle and, according to French outler Paris United, PSG remain firm fans of Ndombele.





PSG coach Thomas Tuchel has given his blessing to having Ndombele at the Parc des Princes.



But convincing Lyon to sell to domestic rivals, especially with Premier League teams keen, could be a big challenge for the French champions.



PSG are also looking at other options, with Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey on the list at the club.



Lyon have not ruled out selling Ndombele if they receive a big offer for the midfielder.

