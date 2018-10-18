Compete With Leeds On And Off Pitch Says Blackburn Boss Tony Mowbray

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray wants Leeds United to be challenged both on and off the pitch on Saturday at Ewood Park.



Mowbray's men will host Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds at home on as both teams aim to mark their return from the international break with a positive result.











The Whites recorded a 1-1 draw at home to Brentford in their last outing, while Blackburn put the disappointment of losing out to Sheffield United at home behind them with a 1-0 win against Bolton Wanderers.



Blackburn will now enter a tough set of fixtures and will face all of Leeds, Swansea City and West Brom respectively in their next three games as they aim to work their way towards a playoff spot.





Mowbray insisted that the atmosphere at Ewood Park can put the visitors under pressure on Saturday and wants both fans and players to do their bit.



“We’ve got three tough games coming up. Let’s make it a really good game on the pitch and a really vociferous atmosphere off it this weekend”, Mowbray told a press conference.



“We’re in a tough league and the lads are giving their all to win matches.”



“I’ve got a burning desire in my belly because I can feel the positivity at the club.



“The players want to learn and listen, and I feel we can get our teeth into this job and move in the right direction.



"We have a real opportunity here.”



Despite Leeds' strong start to the season, a win for Blackburn would cut the distance between the two teams to just two points.

