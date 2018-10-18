Constant Contact With Chelsea, Everyone Happy So Far – Leeds Medical Supremo On Izzy Brown

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head of medicine and performance Rob Price has revealed that Izzy Brown is making good progress in returning from injury and says the Whites are in regular contact with the midfielder's parent club, Chelsea.



Eyebrows were raised when Leeds swooped to sign Brown on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea in the summer, with the player still recovering from a serious knee injury.











It had been suggested in some quarters that Brown might be available in October, but there is little sign of the Chelsea man being fit this month and it may be 2019 before he is seen in a Leeds shirt.



Price insists Leeds will not put a date on Brown's return and says the Whites are staying in touch with Chelsea over every step of the midfielder's recovery.





"Izzy is making great progress", Price said on LUTV.



"We are in regular and good conversation with Chelsea about what we do with him and how we progress him.



"So far everyone is happy.



"We're not putting any time on when he is going to be back playing.



"It all depends on when he gets through the functional stuff he has to work towards."



Leeds have seen their options reduced through injury in recent weeks, but the Whites have seen Gaetano Berardi and Kemar Roofe recover to put themselves at the disposal of head coach Marcelo Bielsa.



It remains to be seen when Bielsa might be able to select Brown.

