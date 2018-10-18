Don’t Respect Manchester United, Find Some Other Club – Red Devils Legend Issues Players With Warning

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel advised players who come to believe they are bigger than the Red Devils to leave the club.



Jose Mourinho has come under big pressure this season due to his side's lacklustre results and question marks persist over how long he can continue in his role.











It has been speculated that a number of players have fallen out with Mourinho, while there continue to be rumours that Paul Pogba's relationship with the Portuguese is at an all time low.



The Red Devils conjured a scintillating comeback win over Newcastle United at Old Trafford prior to the international break, but the cracks were laid out bare for all to witness from their first half performance.





Some of the first team stars including Pogba, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez have all been linked with moves away from Old Trafford due to their apparent discontent with Mourinho’s playing style.



Schmeichel, who enjoyed a successful and trophy-laden association with Manchester United, thinks that the players at Old Trafford should be allowed to leave if they don’t respect the opportunity of playing for the club.



“If there are players that don’t respect what Manchester United is, they don’t respect the history that doesn’t respect the traditions and the people”, Schmeichel told reporters during the Financial Times future of football event in Doha.



“So to play for Manchester United you have one job to play for the people.



"So you have to play for the people within Manchester United and you most certainly have to play for the fans.”



“If you can’t work this out in your head, then it’s maybe time you found somewhere else to play.”

