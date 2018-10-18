Former Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Eyeing Bayern Munich and Real Madrid Jobs

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is keeping an eye on the coach's jobs at both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.



Wenger, who left his role of Arsenal boss at the end of last season, has been clear that he is available and ready to return to the game.











The Frenchman has received offers from across the football world and is eyeing January as his return date.



But Wenger could take a job before the new year if an interesting proposal comes his way.





Indeed Wenger, who has kept his home in London not far from Arsenal's training ground, is keeping a close eye on events at Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, according to French daily Le Parisien.



Neither club have had contact with Wenger.



But one or both of the European giants could be in the market to appoint a new coach sooner rather than later.



Niko Kovac has Bayern Munich sitting just sixth in the Bundesliga, four points behind league leaders Borussia Dortmund, who are yet to lose in their seven games.



Real Madrid meanwhile, under coach Julen Lopetegui are fifth in La Liga and pressure is mounting on the 52-year-old.

