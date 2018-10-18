Had Terrible Trophy Luck But This Can Change It – Liverpool Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has insisted that the Reds can put an end to their unlucky affair with trophies if they manage to avoid any lapses in concentration from now to the end of the season.



Jurgen Klopp’s men started the new campaign in tremendous style, but now find themselves without a win in their last four games across all competitions.











The Reds have failed to win a trophy since their EFL Cup triumph over Cardiff City in 2012 and have also lost out in the finals of the Europa League and Champions League under the guidance of Klopp.



Sturridge, who has now returned to his best shape after recovering from an injury, insisted that Liverpool can put an end to their miserable luck with trophies this season if they manage to remain focused until the end.





“I feel like we’ve been very unlucky actually over the last few years not to win something, so hopefully this’ll be the season when we can achieve that”, Sturridge told the club’s official website.



“But there’s a long way to go, there’s a lot of obstacles to overcome before we get to that stage when we can talk about trophies and these things.



“It’s important to just stay focused on each game that we have, not have too much expectations as well, and for everyone to remain calm and humble about everything.



“We have a great squad but it’s important to stay focused throughout the season to get to the end – and hopefully have something to be excited about at the end.”



Liverpool will face Huddersfield Town away from home in the Premier League in Saturday’s tea-time fixture at the Kirklees Stadium.

