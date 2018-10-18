Hibernian Can Compete For Title, Celtic Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard thinks that Hibernian are good enough to compete for the league title this season and is sure they will prove to be a good challenge for the Bhoys on Saturday.



Brendan Rodgers’ men will face high-flying Hibs in a mouth-watering clash at Parkhead on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership as both teams aim for a positive start after the international break.











Both Celtic and Hibs registered convincing 6-0 victories over St Johnstone and Hamilton respectively in their last outings in the Premiership and enter the game soaring in confidence.



Neil Lennon’s side have won recorded victories in their last four league games and currently occupy second place in the table ahead of Celtic with a single point separating the two teams.





Edouard has scored six goals across all competitions for Celtic, including a goal in their last outing against St Johnstone, and went on to claim that Hibs are good enough to compete for the title.



The Frenchman also admitted that the visitors will pose a tough challenge on Saturday, but insisted that his team are in good shape to cope with it.



“Hibs are a very good team”, Edouard told Celtic View.



“I have realised this from playing them since I’ve been at Celtic. They are good enough to be competing for the title.



“If we want to win the league this season, then this is the kind of opponent we have to beat.



"It’s a good challenge for us to see if we can keep our momentum in the league.



“It’s a good time to play against Hibs given our last game against St Johnstone.



"At the same time, it’s a different game.



"Every game is different and this is a completely different opponent.



“They are second in the league for a reason so we need to come into the game focused and play with the same intensity as we did in the last game.



“If we do that and stay focused, then we know we can come away as winners.”

