06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/10/2018 - 20:34 BST

Hibernian New Boy Credits Sunderland Spell For Scottish Football Knowledge

 




Hibernian new boy Charalampos Mavrias has credited his spell with Sunderland for helping him understand the strength of Scottish football, following his switch to Easter Road.

The 24-year-old has signed on a short-term deal until January with Hibs and could extend his time under Neil Lennon if the move works out for both parties.




Mavrias, who was a free agent after his contract expired with Croatian outfit NK Rijeka in the summer, was on trial with Lennon’s side for several weeks before reaching an agreement.

The full-back made four appearances in the Premier League for Sunderland during his time at the Stadium of Light, and represented Karsruher SC in Germany before spending a season at Rijeka.
 


Mavrias has credited his spell with Sunderland for helping him understand more about the strength of Scottish football and admitted that it will be a tough challenge for him.

“From the first day that I came here I saw that it is a very good club. The organisation is amazing and the environment for football is top quality”, Mavrias told the Evening Times.


“I knew Scottish football was a really strong league and when I was at Sunderland I was able to see some games so I know this will be a tough challenge.”

Mavrias has earned five caps for Greece at senior level and will be available for selection against Celtic on Saturday if his international clearance comes through in time.
 